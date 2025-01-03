US, French paratroopers conduct joint training over Djibouti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) consults with a French paratrooper aboard a C-130 aircraft over Djibouti on November 13, 2024. The two allies discuss mission objectives and coordinate their roles, reinforcing the strong partnership between the U.S. and French forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)