US, French paratroopers conduct joint training over Djibouti

U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) prepares for an exercise jump from a C-130 aircraft over Djibouti on November 13, 2024. Joint jump operations are vital for enhancing interoperability and strengthening the partnership between allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)