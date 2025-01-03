US, French paratroopers conduct joint training over Djibouti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French paratrooper jumps from a C-130 as part of joint training exercises with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) over Djibouti on November 13, 2024. The exercise ensures readiness and enhances interoperability for joint operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)