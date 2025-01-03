US, French paratroopers conduct joint training over Djibouti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) jumps from a C-130 during joint training with French forces over Djibouti on November 13, 2024. The exercise ensures readiness and enhances interoperability for joint operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)