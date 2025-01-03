Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, French paratroopers conduct joint training over Djibouti [Image 3 of 6]

    US, French paratroopers conduct joint training over Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) jumps from a C-130 during joint training with French forces over Djibouti on November 13, 2024. The exercise ensures readiness and enhances interoperability for joint operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

