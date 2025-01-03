US, French paratroopers conduct joint training over Djibouti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French paratroopers walk alongside U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), toward a C-130 preparing to board for a joint training jump over Djibouti on November 13, 2024. Joint jump operations are vital for enhancing interoperability and strengthening the partnership between allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)