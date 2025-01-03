USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

250104-N-GC639-1061 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2025) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Marc Bugdady, of Los Angeles, prepares to test the American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity of a fuel sample taken from a refueling station during a refueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in the fuel quality assurance shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 4, 2025. API gravity is a measurement of how heavy or light petroleum liquid is in comparison to water. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 08:23
|Photo ID:
|8822317
|VIRIN:
|250104-N-GC639-1061
|Resolution:
|5814x4024
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
