USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250104-N-GC639-1045 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2025) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Marc Bugdady, left, of Los Angeles, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Devonte McDaniel, of Chicago, record and verify test numbers while testing fuel samples taken from a refueling station during a refueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in the fuel quality assurance shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 4, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)