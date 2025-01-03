USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250104-N-GC639-1029 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2025) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) receives fueling probes from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a refueling-at-sea, Jan. 4, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)