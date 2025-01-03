USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250104-N-GC639-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2025) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Marc Bugdady, of Los Angeles, uses a refractometer to examine a fuel sample taken from a refueling station during a refueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in the fuel quality assurance shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 4, 2025. A refractometer is used to determine fuel system icing inhibitor, which prevents the water in the fuel from freezing at high altitudes. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)