USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

250104-N-GC639-1054 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2025) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Clifford Lomas, of Concord, N.C., prepares to run a fuel sample taken from a refueling station during a refueling-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) through a combined contaminated fuel detector in the fuel quality assurance shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 4, 2025. A combined contaminated fuel detector is a machine used to test for water and sediment in the fuel sample. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon)