Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, is briefed on the experiences of U.S. Army social media influencers during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 16, 2024. The round table discussion was designed to provide Hon. Wormuth valuable insight on the morale of Soldiers in the field and how to best reach and connect them through social media. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)
