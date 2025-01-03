Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 15, 2024. The meeting and exposition is a recurring event that showcases the Army's capabilities, shares its message, and provides access to industry products and services. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)