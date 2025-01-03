Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition [Image 51 of 53]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 15, 2024. The meeting and exposition is a recurring event that showcases the Army's capabilities, shares its message, and provides access to industry products and services. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 8821998
    VIRIN: 241015-A-UH083-2011
    Resolution: 7218x4812
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition [Image 53 of 53], by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, speaks to a reporter with Defense One before her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, reviews materiel with an official with a defense contractor presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, reviews materiel with an official with a defense contractor presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, reviews materiel with an official with a defense contractor presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, speaks to a reporter with Defense One before her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, reviews materiel with an official with a defense contractor presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, reviews materiel with an official with a defense contractor presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, reviews materiel with an official with a defense contractor presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, speaks to Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in a meeting during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, speaks to Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in a meeting during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, speaks to Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in a meeting during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, speaks to Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in a meeting during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Christine Wormuth, speaks to Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in a meeting during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, addresses an audience at the Eisenhower Luncheon during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, addresses an audience at the Eisenhower Luncheon during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, addresses an audience at the Eisenhower Luncheon during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, addresses an audience at the Eisenhower Luncheon during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Members of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition are honored by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, addresses an audience at the Eisenhower Luncheon during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, addresses an audience at the Eisenhower Luncheon during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, addresses an audience at the Eisenhower Luncheon during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, looks on as an official with a defense contrator presents military equipment while on her floor walk during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, is briefed on the experiences of U.S. Army social media influencers during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, is briefed on the experiences of U.S. Army social media influencers during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download