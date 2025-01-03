Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth, U.S. Army Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, speak during a fireside chat during the 2024 Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 15, 2024. The meeting and exposition is a recurring event that showcases the Army's capabilities, shares its message, and provides access to industry products and services. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)