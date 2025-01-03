Senior Chief Pinned and Frocked

250102-N-CO542-1049
Senior Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Ezekial Zacharias, from Mountain View, Oklahoma, poses with his wife and son after being pinned to senior chief petty officer on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), January 2, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
