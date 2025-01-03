Senior Chief Pinned and Frocked

250102-N-CO542-1023
Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Ezekial Zacharias, from Mountain View, Oklahoma, receives a senior chief petty officer appointment letter on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), January 2, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
01.02.2025
01.03.2025
|8821649
|250102-N-CO542-1023
|5084x3389
|2.3 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
