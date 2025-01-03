Senior Chief Pinned and Frocked

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250102-N-CO542-1009



Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Ezekial Zacharias, from Mountain View, Oklahoma, poses with his family before being pinned to senior chief petty officer on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), January 2, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)