Senior Chief Pinned and Frocked

250102-N-CO542-1088



Senior Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Ezekial Zacharias, from Mountain View, Oklahoma, left, receives a hug from Chief Logistics Specialist Vinicio Montes, from Amphibious Squadron 7, after being promoted to senior chief petty officer on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), January 2, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)