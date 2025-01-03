Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief Pinned and Frocked

    Senior Chief Pinned and Frocked

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250102-N-CO542-1088

    Senior Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Ezekial Zacharias, from Mountain View, Oklahoma, left, receives a hug from Chief Logistics Specialist Vinicio Montes, from Amphibious Squadron 7, after being promoted to senior chief petty officer on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), January 2, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025
