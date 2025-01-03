Senior Chief Pinned and Frocked

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250102-N-CO542-1039



Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Ezekial Zacharias, from Mountain View, Oklahoma, receives his senior chief petty officer anchors from his wife and son on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), January 2, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)