Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James McMahon, 35th Maintenance Group Jet Engine Intermediate Maintenance (JEIM) non-commissioned officer in charge, displays 3D printed tools created and utilized by Airmen in the JEIM shop to Kelly Jost, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Forces commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Airmen leverage resources such as 3D printing to innovate and streamline aircraft repair processes, improving efficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)