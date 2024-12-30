Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kelly Jost, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Forces commander, recounts her time as the 35th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) commander to members of the 35th MXS Airfield Ground Equipment flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Jost reflected on her time as a maintenance commander, sharing valuable insights and offering guidance to inspire the next generation of Airmen in their pursuit of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)