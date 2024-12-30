Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Kelly Jost, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Forces commander, recounts her time as the 35th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) commander to members of the 35th MXS Airfield Ground Equipment flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Jost reflected on her time as a maintenance commander, sharing valuable insights and offering guidance to inspire the next generation of Airmen in their pursuit of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 22:34
    Photo ID: 8821259
    VIRIN: 241218-F-KM882-1564
    Resolution: 5649x3759
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy
    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy
    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy
    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy
    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy
    Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    family
    community
    usfj
    5AF
    35MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download