Command, family, and resilience: Mrs. Jost’s legacy

Kelly Jost, spouse of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Forces commander, left, and Amber (Nyki) Campbell, spouse of U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant Shaun Campbell of 5th Air Forces, center-left, meet and greet military spouses of Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 17, 2024. During her visit, Jost attended a roundtable discussion with spouses, highlighting their vital role in strengthening support networks that enhance readiness, innovation, and lethality in the PACAF mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)