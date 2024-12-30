Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Wing battle a fire during a live exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. As part of Fire Prevention Week, the exercise simulated the crash site of a C-17 aircraft at the fire training area, in which participants must extinguish a running fuel fire from one of the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
