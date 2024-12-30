Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, straightens the brim of his protective headwear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. The exercise was a part of Fire Prevention Week events that highlighted the importance of awareness, education and community involvement in reducing fire risks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)