Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, straightens the brim of his protective headwear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. The exercise was a part of Fire Prevention Week events that highlighted the importance of awareness, education and community involvement in reducing fire risks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
