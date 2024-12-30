Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 4]

    Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, straightens the brim of his protective headwear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. The exercise was a part of Fire Prevention Week events that highlighted the importance of awareness, education and community involvement in reducing fire risks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8820040
    VIRIN: 241007-F-DO467-1080
    Resolution: 1987x1322
    Size: 566.11 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

