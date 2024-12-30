Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, dons protective gear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. As part of Fire Prevention Week, the exercise offered 316th Wing leadership the opportunity to participate in fire prevention simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)