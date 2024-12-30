U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, dons protective gear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. As part of Fire Prevention Week, the exercise offered 316th Wing leadership the opportunity to participate in fire prevention simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8820039
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-DO467-1070
|Resolution:
|5266x3504
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.