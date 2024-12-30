Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Wing stand ready to don protective gear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. Firefighters are required to be fully equipped within 60 seconds to effectively minimize adverse consequences of emergency incidents through emergency response actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)