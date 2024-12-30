Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Wing stand ready to don protective gear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. Firefighters are required to be fully equipped within 60 seconds to effectively minimize adverse consequences of emergency incidents through emergency response actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8820038
    VIRIN: 241007-F-DO467-1047
    Resolution: 5591x3720
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

