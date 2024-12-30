U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 316th Wing stand ready to don protective gear in preparation for a live fire exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 7, 2024. Firefighters are required to be fully equipped within 60 seconds to effectively minimize adverse consequences of emergency incidents through emergency response actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8820038
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-DO467-1047
|Resolution:
|5591x3720
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews fight the flames for Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.