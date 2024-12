Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two company commanders await the formation of recruits who are part of the Coast Guard Recruit Ceremonial Drill Team at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Dec. 10, 2024. The team is responsible for escorting the colors and performing silent rifle drills during parades and graduation ceremonies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Christopher Biggs)