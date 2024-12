Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A company marches across regiment on a cool and foggy evening at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Dec. 10, 2024. As they approach graduation, senior companies may be given occasional opportunities to march in formation without the guidance of a company commander. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer Third Class Christopher Biggs)