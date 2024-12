Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A company commander reviews his company, Golf-206, as they perform close order drills at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ on Dec. 9, 2024. Company commanders guide more than 80% of the Coast Guards workforce through boot camp. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer Third Class Christopher Biggs)