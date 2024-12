Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A company commander motivates recruits in Golf-206 as they move to the parade field in preparation for close order drill, U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Dec. 15, 2024. Close order drill involves formal movements and formations used in marching, ceremonies, and parades. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer Third Class Christopher Biggs)