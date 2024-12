Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A company commander hoists the company colors for Golf-206 after they became the senior company on regiment, U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ, Dec. 15, 2024. Hoisting the colors above regiment is a moment of pride for those members in the senior company. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Christopher Biggs)