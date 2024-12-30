911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company Competes in Rescue Challenge 2024

U.S. Soldiers with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company load an object into a van while competing in Rescue Challenge 2024 at the Prince William County Public Safety Training Academy in Nokesville, Virginia, May 10, 2024. Over the five-day event, the 911th’s 15-member team faced off against regional fire departments and rescue teams in eight rescue scenarios across northern Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 22:28
|Photo ID:
|8818787
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-AR102-1799
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|49.24 MB
|Location:
|NOKESVILLE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
