    911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company Competes in Rescue Challenge 2024

    911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company Competes in Rescue Challenge 2024

    NOKESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company set up a mechanical technical rescue device while competing in Rescue Challenge 2024 at the Prince William County Public Safety Training Academy in Nokesville, Virginia, May 10, 2024. Over the five-day event, the 911th’s 15-member team faced off against regional fire departments and rescue teams in eight rescue scenarios across northern Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 22:28
    Photo ID: 8818781
    VIRIN: 240509-A-AR102-1360
    Resolution: 7663x5109
    Size: 32.82 MB
    Location: NOKESVILLE, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company Competes in Rescue Challenge 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military District of Washington
    Urban Search and Rescue
    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region
    911th TREC

