911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company Competes in Rescue Challenge 2024

U.S. Soldiers with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company place an object onto a wood track while competing in Rescue Challenge 2024 at the Prince William County Public Safety Training Academy in Nokesville, Virginia, May 10, 2024. Over the five-day event, the 911th’s 15-member team faced off against regional fire departments and rescue teams in eight rescue scenarios across northern Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)