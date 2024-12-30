911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company Competes in Rescue Challenge 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company compete in Rescue Challenge 2024 at the Prince William County Public Safety Training Academy in Nokesville, Virginia, May 10, 2024. Over the five-day event, the 911th’s 15-member team faced off against regional fire departments and rescue teams in eight rescue scenarios across northern Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)