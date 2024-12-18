Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger, left, 60th Operations Group commander, and Rabbi Chaim Zaklos, Solano County Chabad Jewish Center director and spiritual leader, light the electric menorah during the menorah lighting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 26, 2024. A menorah is a special candelabrum used in Jewish traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)