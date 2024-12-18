Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger, left, 60th Operations Group commander, and Rabbi Chaim Zaklos, Solano County Chabad Jewish Center director and spiritual leader, light the electric menorah during the menorah lighting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 26, 2024. A menorah is a special candelabrum used in Jewish traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8817283
|VIRIN:
|241226-F-ZL248-1134
|Resolution:
|3931x5504
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
