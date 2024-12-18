A spectator captures a moment during the menorah lighting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 26, 2024. Team Travis came together for the ceremony to celebrate Hanukkah by lighting a nine-branched menorah, singing songs, and enjoying traditional foods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8817279
|VIRIN:
|241226-F-ZL248-1039
|Resolution:
|7281x4551
|Size:
|19.42 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.