A U.S. Air Force veteran lights one of the candles during the menorah lighting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 26, 2024. Team Travis came together for the ceremony to celebrate Hanukkah by lighting a nine-branched menorah, singing songs, and enjoying traditional foods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8817280
|VIRIN:
|241226-F-ZL248-1048
|Resolution:
|6323x4215
|Size:
|15.13 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.