    Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Rabbi Chaim Zaklos, Solano County Chabad Jewish Center director and spiritual leader, gives opening remarks during the menorah lighting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 26, 2024. Team Travis came together for the ceremony to celebrate Hanukkah by lighting a nine-branched menorah, singing songs, and enjoying traditional foods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8817281
    VIRIN: 241226-F-ZL248-1034
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.12 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman
    USAF
    Hanukkah
    Menorah Lighting

