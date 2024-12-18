Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rabbi Chaim Zaklos, Solano County Chabad Jewish Center director and spiritual leader, gives opening remarks during the menorah lighting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 26, 2024. Team Travis came together for the ceremony to celebrate Hanukkah by lighting a nine-branched menorah, singing songs, and enjoying traditional foods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)