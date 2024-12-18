Team Travis celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Bodwell, 60th Air Mobility Wing chaplain, delivers closing remarks during the menorah lighting ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 26, 2024. A menorah is a special candelabrum used in Jewish traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)