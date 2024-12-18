Ambassador Markell Visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, prepares to taxi at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024. Diers facilitated a familiarization flight for the U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Jack Markell, during his visit to Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)