Ambassador Markell Visits Aviano AB

U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Jack Markell prepares his gear before a flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024. Markell is in charge of leading the diplomats and staff who serve at both the U.S. Italian and San Marino embassies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)