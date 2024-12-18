Ambassador Markell Visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Jack Markell and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, receive a pre-flight brief at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024. During Markell’s second visit to Aviano, he learned more about the 555th Fighter Squadron’s mission set and the power of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)