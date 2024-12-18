Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Markell Visits Aviano AB [Image 5 of 9]

    Ambassador Markell Visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Jack Markell and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024. Markell was given the opportunity to participate in a familiarization flight during his visit to Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8816425
    VIRIN: 241219-F-VJ231-7851
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st fighter wing
    Aviano Air Base
    ambassador
    us ambassador
    31 FW

