Ambassador Markell Visits Aviano AB

From left, U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Jack Markell and U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, prepare to fly in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024. Markell is in charge of leading the diplomats and staff who serve at both the U.S. Italian and San Marino embassies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)