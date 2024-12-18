EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force force support services specialists conduct a sweep search during a search and recovery exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. Services Airmen ensure they cover every square inch of ground while conducting a search, even conducting a cross sweep of the area after the initial sweep. (U.S. Air Force photo)