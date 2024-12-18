U.S. Air Force force support services specialists tag simulated human remains during a search and recovery exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. When human remains are found they are tagged, secured, and a flag planted in the location where it is found. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8816371
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-WB681-1054
|Resolution:
|4615x6461
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.