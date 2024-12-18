EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force force support services specialist directs a sweep search during a search and recovery exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. When conducting a sweep search, the Airman designated to be “the flank” calls when the line steps forward and orders the ground search. (U.S. Air Force photo)