    EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness [Image 1 of 5]

    EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force force support services specialists conduct a sweep search during a search and recovery exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. Airmen in the services career field are specially trained to recover remains in the event of a large-scale incident. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 05:30
    Photo ID: 8816369
    VIRIN: 241213-F-WB681-1013
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    RECOVERY
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    MORTUARY AFFAIRS
    FSS

