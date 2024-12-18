U.S. Air Force force support services specialists conduct a sweep search during a search and recovery exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2024. Airmen in the services career field are specially trained to recover remains in the event of a large-scale incident. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8816369
|VIRIN:
|241213-F-WB681-1013
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EFSS Airmen conduct search and recovery exercise to bolster preparedness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.